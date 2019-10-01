Congress to take out padyatras on Gandhi's birth anniversary, Sonia to administer oath

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Congress will observe the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday by taking out "padyatras (foot marches)" across the country with senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi taking part in the march at Delhi.

The march in the national capital will start from Delhi Pradesh Congress office and culminate at Rajghat, the memorial of Gandhi. Later, Congress President Sonia Gandhi will administer an oath to leaders and workers "to redeem Gandhi, Gandhism and Gandhi's India".

A Congress release said on Tuesday that party workers and leaders will walk to the tune of Gandhi's favourite bhajan "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram".

The party will observe week-long programmes to mark Gandhi's birth anniversary. (ANI)