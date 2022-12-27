Congress to take out rally against delay in approval for quota bill: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the Pradesh Congress Committee would take out a big rally regarding the delay in signature of state governor Anusuiya Uikey on the reservation bill which has been passed in the state assembly.

CM Baghel made the above remark while talking to the media person after a Congress Working Committee meeting organised at Rajiv Bhawan, Congress Office in Raipur. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of State Congress in charge Kumari Selja for discussing strategies for upcoming assembly elections and Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra.

He said, "Kumari Selja has come for the first time after becoming in charge of the state Congress. Many decisions were taken in the meeting. She has given instructions about the Hath Se Hath Jodo campaign which is going to start from January 26. The reservation issue was also discussed on the occasion."



In the same meeting, guidelines were given to the workers by discussing upcoming strategies, Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra and 2023 assembly elections.

CM Baghel also said, "The first thing is that the reservation bill has been unanimously passed in the state assembly. Has the legal advisor of the governor become bigger than the state assembly? It is a living example of how efforts are being made to weaken or degrade the constitutional institutions."

"All the officials were against me to answer the ten questions sent by the governor because there is no such provision in the constitution. Still I obeyed the governor's insistence keeping in mind that it should be implemented for around 2.80 crore people of Chhattisgarh and I replied. But now again she is looking for an excuse that I will test," he said, adding that if testing is to be done, then the court does the testing. All that will now be done by the legal advisor and this is the reason why reservation is being stopped. This is unfortunate. (ANI)

