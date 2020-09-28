Congress trying to create confusion about Farm Acts: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said the Congress was putting the interests of the farmers in jeopardy by trying to create confusion among the farmers about the three Farm Acts.

While speaking to ANI, Naqvi alleged that the Congress party is jeopardising the interests of farmers. The party will not be able to benefit from the farmer's plight, he said.

"PM Narendra Modi has always worked for the benefit of poor people, farmers, and weaker sections of the society. The government has worked efficiently for the farmers," he said.



"No one will ever compromise when it comes to the welfare of the farmers. Congress is trying to create confusion among the farmers, and they themselves are getting trapped in the confusion," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the three farm bills passed by the Parliament in the recently-concluded monsoon session.

With this, all three bills became acts-- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

