Congress urges EC to ban Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Varma from campaigning

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): A delegation of the Congress party on Tuesday moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking a ban on campaigning by Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Varma for making "provocative statements" to incite "communal violence" and breaching the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the Delhi Assembly election.

"We met and filed a complaint before the Election Commission. Our apprehension is that - facing an imminent defeat - the BJP is trying to polarise and communalise Delhi atmosphere leading to violence. ECI assured us and has called a meeting of officers on 31st," Congress leader Ajay Maken said in a tweet.

Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra was also a part of the delegation.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi said in a report to the ECI on Tuesday that Thakur raised the slogan 'Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Saalo Ko' (shoot the traitors) several times while addressing a public meeting here in Rithala on January 27.

The Election Commission has issued a show-cause notice to Thakur and has sought a reply by 12 pm on January 30.

Meanwhile, Parvesh Varma had in a controversial statement said, "Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and take a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There is time today, Modi Ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..."

The statements of both the BJP leaders have evoked sharp reaction from several quarters.

The voting for the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8. The counting will begin on February 11. (ANI)

