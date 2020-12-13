Congress' V Hanumantha Rao terms Centre's farm laws as 'suicide laws'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 13 (ANI): As farmer protests continue at the borders of the national capital, Congress leader, V Hanumantha Rao, on Sunday, termed the three farm laws implemented by the Centre as suicide laws.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that these laws are very good and in the interest of farmers. Farmers will benefit from these laws. If the farmers will really benefit, why will they prefer to go on a strike? The three laws introduced by the Centre are suicide laws."

"PM Modi is just trying to mislead the farmers sitting on the strike. Farmers are sleeping on highways and railway tracks in protest. The Prime Minister should immediately take back the farmer laws or else the strikes will continue," he added.



"The Centre is trying to portray that the people supporting Khalistan are igniting the strikes, but I believe that this is the game of the government. Farmers only want a minimum support price (MSP) for their produce. This game is not good for farmers. I request the government to sit and solve the problem of farmers instead of unnecessarily diverting the issue," he added.

"Farmers are the ones who produce food for the country. I support the words of Rahul Gandhi. I agree with his words that if the Central government does not favour the interests of the farmers, then it is dangerous for the democracy of this country," he added.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

