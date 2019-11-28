Congress walks out from Lok Sabha over Pragya Thakur's controversial remark

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Congress MPs on Thursday staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha amid uproar over BJP MP Pragya Thakur's now expunged remarks.

While speaking in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha, said: "Congress was called a terrorist party (by BJP MP Pragya Thakur), the party from which thousands of leaders made sacrifices for the freedom of the nation. What's happening? Will the House stay silent on this? Mahatma Gandhi's killer was called 'deshbhakt'."

To this, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reverted, "What she (BJP MP Pragya Thakur) said has been expunged from the record. How can there be a debate if it is not on record? "

Earlier today, Rahul said that Thakur's now expunged remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin reflect the "heart of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and BJP" and that he does not want to "waste time" by demanding action against her.

"What she is saying -- that is the heart of the RSS and BJP. It cannot be hidden. I do not need to waste my time demanding action against that woman," Gandhi told media persons.

Rahul Gandhi further said that no matter how much the BJP worships Mahatma Gandhi; their real sentiments are bound to come out in some way or the other. "Nothing can be hidden," he added.

Earlier this year, Thakur had described Godse as a 'patriot' following which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that such statements would "not be tolerated by the party". (ANI)

