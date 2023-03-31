"Congress wants foreign interference in our affairs": Union Min Sitharaman slams party

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday lashed out at the Congress party after party leader Digvijay Singh thanked the German Foreign Affairs Ministry for taking note of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha.

The Union Minister said that it is apparent that the grand old party wants foreign interference in "our" affairs.

Referring to Digvijay Singh's tweet, Sitharaman took to Twitter and said, "Apparent that @INCIndia wants foreign interference in our affairs. Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Communist Party of China with opaque contents. During interactions abroad, plead for help to change government. Thank them when help forthcoming. Any more proof needed?" she added.

Digvijay Singh's tweet stirred up a controversy after he thanked the German Foreign Affairs Ministry and Richard Walker for taking note of how Democracy is being compromised in India through the persecution of Rahul Gandhi who was recently disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha.

German Foreign Ministry spokesperson recently made comments on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification episode and stated that "It is taking note of verdict, suspension from parliament, appeal will show whether verdict stands and suspension has basis and expects standards of judicial independence and democratic principles to apply".



Earlier this week US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the US is watching Rahul Gandhi's case in Indian courts.

Patel, responding to a question on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification said that the US engages with the Indian government on a shared commitment to democratic values, including freedom of expression.

On March 23, Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a Surat district court and sentenced to two years imprisonment in the 2019 defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019 during an election rally in Karnataka. The criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi was filed by BJP MLA from Surat West Purnesh Modi.

After being convicted by the court, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

The sentence of two-year imprisonment has been suspended for 30 days before which Rahul Gandhi can appeal against the conviction.

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lower House of Parliament triggered a massive political row with the BJP stating that the Congress leader was "a habitual loose cannon" and the Congress alleging that he was "deliberately disqualified" as the ruling party was afraid of his questions on Adani issue. (ANI)

