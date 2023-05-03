Congress wants to make Karnataka "number-1 ATM for shahi family," says PM Modi

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], May 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a stinging jibe at the Congress party and alleged that the grand old party wants to make the poll-bound state of Karnataka as "number-1 ATM" for serving "shahi family" sitting in the national capita.

While addressing an election rally at Mudbidri in Dakshina Kannada district Karnataka, Modi said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to make Karnataka the Number-1 State in each and every field of Development, whereas Congress wants to make Karnataka the Number-1 ATM for serving its 'Shahi family' in Delhi."

Hitting out at former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's statements about the country in UK, Modi said, "Today, the whole world is admiring the Development and Democracy in India. Reverse-Gear Congress is defaming our country the world over. "

Escalating his attack on the Congress party, Modi said, "The whole politics of Congress is based on divide and rule. The people of Karnataka have themselves seen this dreadful face of the Congress."

He added, "Wherever people want peace and progress in the country, they, first of all, oust the Congress from their state." He alleged that Congress is intolerant towards the country's progress and peace in society.

He further alleged, "Congress aligns with the 'Anti nationals' and takes help from Anti India forces for the polls. They take back cases on the 'Anti nationals'. They shield terror backers."

Slamming the acquittal of accused persons in the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts case, Modi said, " In Rajasthan, Congress protected the accused involved in a bomb blast. All the accused got clean chit. Will you let Congress come to power in Karnataka, will you let them destroy your state."

Exhorting the young people to vote for BJP, Modi said, "Those who are going to vote for the first time in their life are going to decide the future of Karnataka."

"My sons and daughters who are going to vote for the first time, if you want to make your career, do the work of your mind, then it will not be possible with the Congress. If there is instability in Karnataka, your fortune will also remain unstable.," he alleged.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)