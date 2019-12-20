Congress welcomes CM's decision to follow 'Goa 2035: Vision and Roadmap' report

Panaji (Goa) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) on Friday welcomed the announcement of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to follow 'Goa 2035: Vision and Roadmap," a report prepared by the Goa Golden Jubilee Development Council constituted by then Congress Chief Minister Digambar Kamat.

GPCC president Girish Chodankar said that the announcement made by Sawant is an endorsement of the vision of Kamat, who believed in inclusive governance and took everyone into confidence while framing major policies of the state.

However, the GPCC strongly condemned the act of former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar for shelving the report for the last seven years.

"It is most unfortunate that the former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar shelved the report after it was submitted to him on July 11, 2012," he said.

The Congress leader alleged that Parrikar deliberately did not take any action to implement the report.

The report had been prepared by the high-level council who did an in-depth analysis of education, environment and sustainable development, art and culture, trade and industry. (ANI)

