Congress will be removed from power in Rajasthan in 2023: State BJP chief Satish Poonia

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 27 (ANI): Rajasthan BJP Chief Satish Poonia on Sunday claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will return to power in the next assembly elections in Rajasthan.

While addressing a press conference, Poonia said, "PM Modi's work has got marked on people's minds."



The state BJP chief further claimed that he is sure that Congress will be removed from power in the next elections, which are slated to be held later next year.

"There are 52,000 booths in Rajasthan. On the basis of the hard work and deeds of BJP workers, I can confidently say that Congress will be removed from power in 2023," he said.

Other than Poonia, Arun Singh, Rajyavardhan Singh, Gulab Singh Kataria, Rajendra Rathore, MP Kirori Lal Meena, and Ramcharan Bohra were also present at the conference. (ANI)

