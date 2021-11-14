Congress will go solo in UP election, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra confirmed on Sunday in Bulandshahr that the party will not forge an alliance with any political party and will go solo in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Addressing party cadre in the district, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Many party workers asked me not to forge an alliance with any party for the upcoming Assembly election. I want to assure all of you that we will fight on all the seats and we will fight alone."

She further said, "If the party has reserved 40 per cent tickets for women, then an equal number or more tickets will be given to Congress party workers. The party will field you (cadres) and contest elections."

The Congress leader also said, "I want to ask BJP why aren't they attacking the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi Party? Our faith (towards constitution), patriotism are frequently questioned, but they don't attack SP and BSP. It is because they know that the Congress is the only party in UP that will tough fight to them."

Uttar Pradesh will go for polls in March next year. (ANI)