Congress will put all its might behind restoring J-K's statehood: Rahul Gandhi in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 23 (ANI): Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the Congress party will put all its might behind restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

"The biggest issue is your statehood issue, there is no bigger issue than that. They took away your rights. Congress party will give you full support. We will do our best to restore the status of your state,"Rahul Gandhi said in Satwari, Jammu.

Rahul started Bharat Jodo Yatra from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Pathankot highway.

Rahul Gandhi said that he had asked media persons in his last press conference that you keep showing the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi around the clock.

"You talk about Aishwarya Ji (The crowd bursts out in laughter). You talk about Akshay Kumar. then why do not you talk about inflation? Why do not you talk about unemployment? Why is the media not talking about the land which is being taken away from the people of Kashmir," Rahul Gandhi said.



Rahul Gandhi was addressing a crowd at Jammu's Satwari during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"The job of the media is to show the truth," Rahul Gandhi added.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar after having covered 3,970 km, 12 states and two Union territories.

Congress' national spokesperson Jairam Ramesh on Friday said that the party's 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign will take place for two months, starting on January 26.

"The 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign will be held from January 26 to March 26. The Congress workers will do door-to-door canvassing and will reach out to every single house in 10 lakh polling booths of 6 lakh villages and 2.5 lakh gram panchayats," Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said.

Under the rubric of Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyaan, the party aims to cover about 2.5 lakh gram panchayats, 6 lakh villages, and over 10 lakh polling stations.

During the follow-up campaign, the party is mulling distributing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's letter and a chargesheet, listing failures of the BJP government, among the general public. (ANI)

