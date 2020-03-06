Congress will take three wickets for one: MP minister Sajjan Singh Verma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Friday said that Congress will "take three wickets" of BJP for one wicket.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLA Hardeep Singh Dang tendered his resignation from the state Legislative Assembly.

"We'll take three wickets for one wicket (Hum ek ke badle teen wicket giraenge)," said Sajjan Singh Verma.

Madhya Pradesh cabinet ministers left from the residence of Chief Minister Kamal Nath in Bhopal on Friday late night after the meeting concluded. The meeting at Chief Minister's residence commenced at around 10 pm on Thursday.

The resignation came amid Congress levelling allegations of horse-trading of MLAs over BJP to 'destabilise' the Kamal Nath-led state government.

Dang was one of the opposition leaders who had extended their support to the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"If we see CAA and NRC separately, there is no harm if someone who is unhappy in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan gets facilities here. But this should also be considered that they are asking people, whose generations were born and raised in India, to furnish documents under NRC," Dang had told reporters here.

Congress MLA further said that he along with Jyotiraditya Scindia had also supported the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, last year.

On Monday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state.

In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

