Congress workers hold protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): The Congress workers on Wednesday staged a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

"BJP is creating a clear cut divide in the country. Those who are supporting the Bill are hitting the foundations of our nation's unity and integrity," Sanjay Dutt, Congress in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, told media persons here.

Coming down heavily on the BJP, the Congress leader said: "Why is this being restricted to only three countries -- Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan? Why not Hindu Tamils from Sri Lanka, Rohingyas from Myanmar, Ahmadiyyas, who are persecuted people, from Pakistan? What about China and Nepal? It is very clear that this is a Bill brought to discriminate against the people."

"This Bill not only hits out at the idea of India but is an insult to every freedom fighter, who sacrificed his life to give India freedom. Who has given the right to the BJP to snatch the freedom of certain sections when not one of their leaders has been involved in the freedom struggle movement," he asked.

Alleging that the Modi government is creating a divide for its own political gains, Dutt said: "Dr BR Ambedkar's Constitution, of which we all are proud, has clearly enshrined that there is equality for all, whereas this government is creating a divide for their political gains."

"The Congress will continue to protest if the Rajya Sabha passes the Bill. We will not let the communal harmony and brotherhood be disturbed in the country," he added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. (ANI)