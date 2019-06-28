Congress logo
Congress logo

Congress workers in Kanpur to go on hunger strike urging Rahul Gandhi to not resign as chief

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:51 IST

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): Congress workers in Kanpur are set to go on a hunger strike on Saturday to urge party president Rahul Gandhi to not resign from the post.
"The local Congress unit will undertake 'sadbhavan anshan' on June 29 at 11 am to press upon Rahul Gandhi to take back his decision to resign from the post of Congress chief," a press note by Congress committee in Kanpur said.
Meanwhile, a flurry of resignations has emerged within the Congress after Gandhi said he will not reconsider resigning from his post after facing a humiliating defeat in the general elections.
As many as 145 office bearers tendered a mass resignation earlier in the day during a meeting conducted in the Congress office and set an example for the senior members of the party to follow the suit of taking the moral responsibility behind dismal performance in the 17th Lok Sabha elections.
Gandhi, who became the party president in 2017, offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for Congress' dismal performance in the 17th general elections.
However, his offer of resignation offer was unanimously rejected by the CWC.
So far, several top leaders have met Gandhi and urged him to continue to lead the party.
Despite senior members making serious attempts to convince the 49-year-old party chief to rethink his decision, he remains unfazed.
The Congress won 52 seats in the recent general elections, which is just eight more than 2014 in the outgoing Lok Sabha. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:53 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Man kills daughter for marrying boy from another caste

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): A father killed his own daughter for marrying a man from another caste in Oosarapenta village in the district on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:47 IST

Beggar dies in Andhra, police find over Rs 3 lakh in his bag!

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): In a surprising incident, over Rs 3 lakh were found in the bag of a beggar who died here in Guntakal town of Andhra Pradesh, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:41 IST

Chhattisgarh: 3 CRPF personnel, 1 civilian killed in encounter...

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and a civilian lost their lives during an encounter with Naxals in Keshkutul area of Bijapur in Chhattisgarh, an official confirmed on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:37 IST

UP: Miscreants harass Muslim boy in train, remove his skull cap;...

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Police on Friday registered a case after a man complained that he was allegedly harassed by some miscreants while he was travelling in a passenger train.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:28 IST

After closure directions from DPCC, Imran Hussain asks hospitals...

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Delhi Environment and Forest Minister Imran Hussain on Friday said all those 12 hospitals, which have been handed over closure directions for violating biomedical waste norms, can still take authorisation within seven days.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:18 IST

Unanimous opinion in favour of Rahul to continue as Cong...

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday said that there is a unanimous opinion in the party that Rahul Gandhi should continue to be Congress president.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:17 IST

Hubhopper, Indus OS join hands to disseminate audio content to Indians

New Delhi [India], Jun 28 (ANI): India's largest audio-on-demand and podcasting platform Hubhopper on Friday announced a new partnership with Indus OS, a homegrown system apps company, to take localised audio content to Indian audiences across the country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:15 IST

Ambedkar Memorial to be built by 2020, all permissions taken...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the state government will complete the work of Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at Indu Mill by 2020, adding that all the permissions have been taken from related departments about the height of the statue.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:09 IST

IAF contingent lands at France's Air Force Base for 'Garuda' exercise

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): An Indian Air Force contingent landed at Air Force Base, Mont-de-Marsan, France on Friday for the Indo-French joint exercise 'Garuda'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 22:55 IST

Encephalitis death toll rises to 133 in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) here mounted to 133 on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 22:54 IST

Mumbai: Police busts cricket betting racket; 2 arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June (ANI): Two people were arrested after Mumbai police busted a cricket betting racket in a five-star hotel in Juhu here, police said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 22:45 IST

A lot of things said by Amit Shah in Lok Sabha about J-K...

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): The Congress party on Friday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his claims regarding former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, stating that a lot of things he said in the Lok Sabha today about the handling of Jammu and Kashmir were "absolutely and easily rebu

Read More
iocl