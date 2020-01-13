Congress workers take out march against murder of Gaurav Chandel

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 13 (ANI): Congress workers on Monday took out a march to SSP office against the alleged murder of Gaurav Chandel, and deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Gaurav, a resident of Greater Noida, was allegedly murdered after being robbed while he was on his way home from his office on January 6.

The deceased used to work at a private firm in Gurugram and his body was found near sector-123 of Greater Noida.

On the orders of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Meerut Inspector General Alok Singh and District Magistrate BN Singh had visited the residence of Gaurav Chandel on Sunday.

They had also extended financial assistance of Rs 20 lakhs to Chandel's family and promised early arrest of his murderers. (ANI)

