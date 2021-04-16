Congress Working Committee meet tomorrow to discuss COVID-19 situation

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is scheduled to meet on Saturday through video conferencing to discuss the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the country.

According to party sources, the meeting will be chaired by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

"It is high time that urgent steps be taken to control the situation as the country is seeing daily new cases in lakhs. The party is serious about the issue so it wants to take the view of the supreme committee of the party. A resolution is likely to be passed by the CWC in this regard," the source added.

The Congress leadership has been continuously raising the issue of a surge in Covid cases and has hit out at the Centre for the slow pace of the nationwide vaccination drive.



Sonia Gandhi and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi have written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard and have continuously urged for vaccination for all. They also requested to raise fund allocation for the vaccination program and direct transfer of money into the accounts of the poor.

Sonia Gandhi had also had a meeting with the Chief Ministers and Council of Ministers of Congress-ruled states, in which she asked them to do more for the people of their states in the hour of crisis.

In the meeting, the Chief Ministers expressed that although they want to give vaccines to the common people, they were facing a shortage of vaccines.

After that meeting, the Congress interim president had written a letter to the Prime Minister in which she stated three demands - Monetary help to needy people, allowing States to purchase vaccines, and more vaccines are allowed for use.

Recently, Russia's Sputnik V vaccine was been allowed for Emergency Use by the Expert Committee.

Over the last few weeks, COVID-19 cases in India have soared, surpassing Brazil in terms of active cases. The highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases was reported in the last 24 hours, with 2,17,353 new cases and more than 1,100 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,42,91,917. The active number of cases stands at 15,69,743. (ANI)

