Congress' youth wing to launch 'National Register of Unemployment'

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Amid the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the debate over National Population Register (NPR), Congress' youth wing is going to launch the National Register of Unemployment (NRU) campaign to highlight the issue of rising unemployment in the country.

Under this national-level campaign, the Youth Congress will issue a toll-free number on which the data of unemployed will be collected through missed calls.

Youth Congress president Srinivas BV told ANI that the party will issue a toll-free number on Thursday, on which the unemployed people can call and extend their support to the campaign.

"The unemployment rate in the country is the highest in 45 years. The government is misleading the youth in the name of CAA, NRC, and NPR. That is why we are launching the National Register of Unemployment (NRU) campaign at the national level," he said.

He continued, "This is the beginning of the campaign against unemployment. We have prepared videos, posters etc. on this issue, through which we will ask the government questions on social media also."

Congress has been continuously targeting the Narendra Modi government on the issue of economic slowdown and unemployment in the country. (ANI)