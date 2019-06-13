Congressmen create mayhem at budget session of Indore Municipal Corporation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India] June 13 (ANI): Congress workers on Thursday stormed into Indore Municipal Corporation">Indore Municipal Corporation's budget session and BJP alleged they misbehaved with the city Mayor Malini Gaur and pushed BJP councillor Sudhir Dedge.

Shankar Lalwani, MP, Indore said: "The ruckus that we have seen here is shameful and should not have happened."

"They could raise their problems in the house but creating a ruckus is not the way. There is a proper procedure to raise any problem," he further added.

The mayor has reached the police station to complain against the abusers. (ANI)