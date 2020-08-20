Congress's SC wing chief to visit UP village of Dalit victim

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Nitin Raut, chairman of All India Congress Committee (AICC) for the scheduled caste department will visit the family of Satyamev Jayate in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh on Thursday.

Dalit sarpanch, Satyamev Jayate aka Pappu Ram, was allegedly shot dead by three motorcycle-borne men last Friday in village Bansgaon in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. He was allegedly killed by an upper caste man, as he had "advocated the cause of social justice".

In a statement, Maharashtra Energy Minister Raut has called the incident as "gruesome" and has expressed concern over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh and 'growing attacks on Dalits'.

He will meet and console the family members of the victims and will address the press conference. Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and Congress MP PL Punia will also join him during the visit. They will address a press conference too.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), in crimes against Dalits, ranging from rape, murder, violence and land-related issues, Uttar Pradesh remains among the top states, followed by Gujarat.

As per the NCRB data, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a substantial increase of 47 per cent from year 2014 to 2018 in the crimes committed against Dalits followed by 26 per cent in Gujarat, 15 per cent in Haryana, 14 per cent in Madhya Pradesh and 11 per cent in Maharashtra. (ANI)

