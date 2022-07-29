Cong's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apoligises to President Droupadi Murmu over "Rashtrapatni" remark

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday tendered an apology to President Droupadi Murmu over his controversial "Rashtrapatni" remark.

"I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue. I apologise and request you to accept the same," reads a letter written by Chowdhury.

"I can't even think of insulting the President. It was just a mistake. If the President felt bad, I will personally meet her and apologise. They can hang me if they want. I am ready to get punished but why is she (Sonia Gandhi) being dragged in this?" Chowdhury told ANI on Thursday.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said that he had used the term "Rashtrapatni" for President Murmu by mistake and that the ruling party was deliberately trying to make a mountain out of a molehill.

BJP MPs demanded an apology from Congress on Lok Sabha MP Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu.

"Sonia Gandhi, you sanctioned the humiliation of Droupadi Murmu. Sonia ji sanctioned the humiliation of a woman in the highest constitutional post. Sonia ji sanctioned the humiliation of a poor woman who ascends to the highest Office in this country. You sanctioned the insult of every Indian citizen. You through your male Congress workers and leaders continue to demean the Office of the President of India. Apologies to the nation. Sonia Gandhi apologies to the tribal, poor and woman of the country," said Union Minister Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha. (ANI)