Cong's Sanjay Nirupam slams Gajanan Kirtikar who joined Shinde camp, says he is not fit to be a leader

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam slammed Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar, who recently joined Eknath Shinde camp, saying that Kirtikar is "not fit" as a leader and should resign from his post.

Kirtikar has recently joined Eknath Shinde camp. Nirupam stated that if Kirtikar has left the party then he should also leave his MP post of Mumbai's North constituency.

"We will start a campaign till Gajanan Kirtikar resigns from his Parliamentary post as he is not fit as a leader. There is lot of dissatisfaction among voters so we are going to organise bike rally on Wednesday and as he has left the party so he should also leave his MP post too," said Nirupam.



"He is zero on the ground. Not a single Shiv Senik went with Kirtikar, not even his son joined Shinde camp. His son is still with Uddhav faction and I welcome the decision," he added.

Raut also reacted to Uddhav faction MP Gajanan Kirtikar joining the Shinde faction.

"If he (Gajanan Kritikar) says the direction of (Shinde) is right, then let's wait for the election. It's the people who will decide whose direction is right," said Raut, while adding that Kirtikar's son is still with us.

Raut also spoke about the Himachal Pradesh election and said that it's very difficult to say at this point in time as BJP is strong as BJP leader JP Nadda himself is from Himachal Pradesh, but Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has also worked very hard in the state. (ANI)

