Conman Sukesh dares Delhi CM, minister Satyendar Jain for polygraph test

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is named in an alleged money laundering case has given his consent for a polygraph test and demanded that the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain also undergo it.

In the letter, he also refuted the claims of writing letters at the instance of the Bharatiya Janata Party and said they were untrue.

The jailed conman has written a series of letters to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena complaining against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Minister Satyendar Jain.

In his latest letter dated Friday (November 11), Sukesh urged his lawyers to conduct a press release "urgently" on his suggestions as he termed them "important" for everyone.

Welcoming the suggestion of a polygraph test, Sukesh Chandrashekhar in his handwritten letter said, "I hereby welcome the suggestion of polygraph test in regards to all my complaints and facts given by me about AAP, Mr Satyendar Jain and Mr Arvind Kejriwal."

Satyendar Jain is an AAP Minister who is currently serving his term in Tihar Jail in the national capital in another alleged case of money laundering.

"...am excited and extremely happy to give consent of mine for the polygraph test, but provided Mr Arvind Kejriwal and Mr Satyendar Jain also give their consent, and the polygraph test be conducted as a face to face confrontation conducted in the presence of all 3 together," Chandrashekhar wrote further urging ti telecast the entire process so that the country can watch it.

He dared the Delhi CM and AAP Minister to agree for the polygraph test.

"...You have the guts to agree for the polygraph test, if you are truthful and say that all that I am saying is fake and motivated, then you should happily welcome this suggestion of polygraph test."

The letter has come a day after Sukesh's lawyer AK Singh claimed that his client has received "constant threats" and pressure to withdraw complaints filed before the LG office against Aam Aadmi Party, Satyendar Jain, Arvind Kejriwal and Kailash Gehlot.

Sukesh's lawyer, in the letter, sought the transfer of the conman and his wife who are lodged in Tihar Jail in the national capital, to any other jail across the country (away from control of DG and Delhi Prisons) "to ensure safety of their lives and limbs".



"My client (Sukesh Chandrashekhar) has received constant threats and pressure to withdraw complaints filed before the Lieutenant Governor's office against Aam Aadmi Party, Satyendar Jain, Arvind Kejriwal & Kailash Gehlot and also to retract from disclosure statements given to the EOW and ED during the investigation of the above-said case," Singh wrote.

Sukesh, who is facing several cases of corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Money Laundering Act, further claimed that his wife is being "threatened and abused" by the senior jail officers in relation to the matter to convince her husband to withdraw the complaints etc.

The conman alleged that he was assaulted by CRPF personnel inside the jail on August 31 this year due to which he got a severe injury in his genital part.

"His treatment is going on before RML Hospital and GTB Hospital. Doctors have advised him to wear scrotal support to reduce pain," the letter by the lawyer to the LG read.

"I am his counsel. He handed over to me his handwritten request letter dated November 7, 2022, when I visited Mandoli jail to have a legal meeting with him on November 7, upon his instruction, am placing it before you good office," the letter stated.

Earlier, in his previous letter, Sukesh alleged that he was ready to be hanged if any of the issues he has raised to Delhi LG turned out to be wrong.

In his press letter provided by his lawyer, Sukesh said, "(Delhi CM) Kejriwal Ji, if any of my raised issues to Delhi LG turn out to be wrong as you and your associates said, I am ready to be hanged. But if the complaint is proven true, you will resign and retire from politics for good."

He also alleged that Aam Adami Party's Satyendar Jain asked him to pay money to the party for the Goa and Punjab elections.

"I kept quiet and ignored everything but due to your constant threats and pressure through the Jail administration and Mr Jain asking me to give funds during Punjab and Goa polls, brazenly even though I was undergoing investigation," Sukesh wrote.

Rejecting the AAP's allegations that he was lying, Sukesh Chandrasekar said if he was lying then why the jail administration was pressurizing him or being coerced to withdraw his earlier complaint?

"Kejriwalji why was Mr Jain constantly asking me to withdraw complaint filed in HC against former DG Sandeep Goel and the Jail administration? Why was I constantly threatened apart from asking me to give more funds for your election Campaigns? Why afraid of enquiry? What are you scared off if you are truthfull?," he said in his letter. (ANI)

