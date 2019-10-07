Anushka Rathore (L) and Ajmer (South) MLA Anita Bhadel (R). Photo/ANI
Anushka Rathore (L) and Ajmer (South) MLA Anita Bhadel (R). Photo/ANI

Conquering over her limitations, this girl lights up Garba nights in Ajmer!

ANI | Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:58 IST

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Losing a leg and an arm in childhood has not stopped Anushka Rathore to perform in Garba functions every Navratri in Ajmer.
On Sunday, the young braveheart was joined by the BJP legislator from Ajmer (South), Anita Bhadel and the duo shook a leg joyfully amidst the cheers of the onlookers.
Despite the tragedy which left her two limbs short, Anushka never left her passion for dancing.
"When I was two years old, I was involved in a train accident. I have always enjoyed dancing and I have been performing Dandia for the past ten years," she said.
Interacting with media persons after the function, the BJP leader revealed that she has been dancing with the girl for the past few years.
"I come here every year to encourage and perform Garba with her. I cannot keep up as I am not as good as her!" she said.
"It shows that the person who conquers their mind can never look back and only advance in life. On this occasion, like the girl's spirit, I pray that all the daughters boldly advance ahead," Badel added. (ANI)

iocl