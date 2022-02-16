Conrad Sangma: A unique Medical Skill Development Centre to be set up in Meghalaya

Meghalaya [India], February 16 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced that a 'Medical Skill Development Centre' will be set up in the state.



Sangma took to Twitter and wrote that he met Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today and thanked him for accepting the proposal to set up a unique 'Medical Skill Development Centre' in Meghalaya. Sangma said that he has invited the Union Minister to join the ceremony in the state to lay the foundation for the project. (ANI)

