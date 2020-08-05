Consider Brinda Karat's plea for FIR against BJP leaders over 'hate speech': Delhi HC to magistrates

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked a magisterial court to consider an application filed by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat seeking registration of FIRs against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and others for their alleged hate speeches related to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan, while disposing of Karat's application, asked the concerned magistrates of the Rouse Avenue court to decide on the matter in accordance with the law.

The High Court decided to dispose of the matter after advocate Tara Narula, representing Karat, informed that the magisterial court had earlier reserved judgement on her application after concluding the arguments of all sides. However, the court did not pronounce the order as similar issues were pending in the High Court, Narula said.

The bench also adjourned the hearing related to several petitions regarding the northeast Delhi violence to August 24. The court had earlier allowed petitioner Harsh Mandar, who was represented by senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, to withdraw his petition.

The Delhi Police, in its affidavit on the batch of pleas, had submitted that the police authorities acted promptly, vigilantly, and effectively without any fear or favour as a result of which violence could be contained in few days and to a limited area.

"Speeches of political leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, Pravesh Verma, Waris Pathan, and others are being examined by the Delhi Police and necessary action in this regard will be taken in due course of time if it is found on the evidence that their speech had any nexus with the riots," the affidavit said.

In the affidavit, the Delhi Police said that the petitions raising questions on the investigation are nothing but a blatant and brazen misuse of the public interest litigation.

Around 53 people had lost their lives in the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi after clashes erupted between two opposing factions over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

