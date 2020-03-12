Consider myself fortunate that BJP family opened doors for me: Scindia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) (India), Mar 12 (ANI): Jyotiraditya Scindia at an event in the BJP party office here said that today is an emotional day for him as he has left the organisation and family where he spent 20 years of his life.

"I consider myself fortunate that this family (BJP) opened the doors for me, and that I received the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda sahib and Amit Bhai," Scindia said at the event which was also attended by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Gopal Bhargava and Yashodhara Raje Scindia among several other party leaders.

Remembering his father Madhavrao Scindia and grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia, he said, "My family has always stood for the truth and our goal has always followed the policy of serving the public and not just politics as for us the most important things are respect and identity."

"It is an emotional day for me because the organisation and family in which I have spent 20 years, the organisation where I have put my hard work and efforts, I am leaving all that behind and handing myself over to you," Scindia said amid the cheers by the party workers.

He also said that if in the state there are any ministers who don't switch on ac in their cars then it is Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

On giving resignation to the Congress party, he said that the party has been unfair to the teachers and farmers which led to his decision.

"I had told the Chief Minister that if the promises made in the Congress manifesto to the teachers and farmers in the state are not fulfilled then I will take the streets. On this I was told to come out," he said while adding that the Scindia family always retaliates to the challenge thrown at them.

While his words garnered a lot of appreciation from the BJP members, he told Shivraj Singh Chouhan that "our strength should multiply as we have come together."

Meanwhile, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said: "Today we take a pledge that until we destroy the sins committed by Kamal Nath, we will not sit silent." (ANI)

