Consider offering surveillance, traffic management services through drones: VK Singh to private security providers

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh on Saturday asked private security providers to offer services like surveillance, mapping and traffic management using drones.

Speaking at an event of private security providers here, the minister said that the new mode of services will throw open a new field for the operators.

"You need to create a pool of manpower needed for the future. Can we've drone operators who can offer services like surveillance, mapping, traffic management? You open up a field and earn revenue," said Singh at an event of the Central Association of Private Security Industry.

He said that private security providers should also raise their quality standards.

"Once you raise your quality standards and let various agencies of the government know that you are there to assist them in what they want, all work will come," he said. (ANI)

