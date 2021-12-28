Consider playing Indian music in flights, at airports: Ministry of Civil Aviation

New Delhi [india], December 28 (ANI): Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) Joint Secretary Usha Padhee on Tuesday requested Director General of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Arun Kumar and Airport Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Sanjeev Kumar to consider playing Indian music in the aircraft being operated in India and at airports following the regulatory requisites.

"Music played by most of the airlines across the Globe is quintessential of the country to which the airline belongs, for example, Jan in American airline or Mozart in Austrian Airline and Arab music in an Airline from the Middle East. But, Indian Airlines seldom play Indian music on the flight, whereas, our music has a rich heritage and culture and it has one of the many things every Indian has a reason for truly proud of it," stated the letter.

"Ministry of Civil Aviation is in receipt of a request from ICCR for playing Indian music in the aircraft being operated in India and also at airports," according to the letter.



"India has a rich diversity of traditional music. Owing to India's vastness and diversity, Indian music encompasses numerous genres in multiple varieties and forms which include classical music, folk, light vocal, instrumental music, etc. It has a history spanning several millennia and developed over several geo-locations spanning the sub-continent. Music in India began as an integral part of socio-religious life," as per the letter.

"It is, therefore, requested to kindly consider playing Indian music in the aircraft being operated in India and at airports following the regulatory requisites," said the letter.

Earlier in December, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has submitted a memorandum to the Civil Aviation Minister of India Jyotiraditya Scindia to make it mandatory for every Indian carrier to play Indian music in order to promote Indian music. (ANI)

