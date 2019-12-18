Considerable decline in stone pelting in J-K this year

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a less number of stone-pelting incidents this year as compared to the last year.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources, the total number of incidents of stone pelting reported this year by local administration was 544 (figure till December 8). Last year, there were around 802 incidents of stone-pelting.

Sources said that only 190 incidents of stone-pelting were reported after August 5 this year when the Central government abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two Union Territories. (ANI)