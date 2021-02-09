Considering action against Mahua Moitra over remarks on Ram Mandir judgement, CJI, says Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said the government may take action against Mahua Moitra, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP for remarks over Ram Mandir and the Chief Justice of India (CJI) in the Parliament on Monday.

"Raising the issue of Ram Mandir judgment and bringing the then CJI and other things, it's a serious matter and we're thinking of taking appropriate measures," Joshi told ANI.

The government is mulling a breach of privilege notice against for her remarks.

The remarks were, however, expunged from the Parliamentary proceedings.



A senior minister in the government said her remarks were against the rules.

He said that Article 121 has rules on restriction on the discussion in Parliament and provides that no discussion shall take place in Parliament with respect to the conduct of any judge of Supreme Court or of High Court in the discharge of his duties except upon the motion for presenting an address to the President praying for the removal of the judge as hereinafter provided.

Moitra, who was taking part in the motion of thanks on the President's Address on Monday, did not take any name but was apparently referring to a former CJI.

Rule 352 (5) of rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha can also be invoked against her which states that "this can reflect upon the conduct of persons and authorities unless the discussion is based on a substantive motion drawn in proper terms".

The word persons or higher authority means persons whose conduct can only be discussed on a substantive motion drawn in proper terms under the constitution. (ANI)

