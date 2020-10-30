Considering medical ground, special court grants interim bail to Delhi violence accused

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): A special court in Delhi has granted bail to a man, accused in a case related to the violence the took place in the northeast area of the national capital in February this year, on medical grounds for a period of 45 days.

Additional Session Judge Vinod Yadav granted interim bail to Mohd Parvez on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety in the like amount and said that the applicant shall not tamper with the evidence and shall not leave the jurisdiction of Delhi.

The court, in its order passed on Thursday, noted that in the previous and the latest report furnished before the court by the Superintendent Jail concerned, it is amply clear that the applicant is a patient of diabetes, hypertension, and seizures disorder.



"It is also apparent that the applicant is being given the symptomatic treatment of first line drugs in the jail whereas neurological intervention would be required to the applicant who is aged about 42 years," the court observed.

According to the brain MRI report of the applicant, there is a supratentorial extra-axial well-defined lobulated mass lesion in the left parasagittal region showing dural tall with homogenous post-contrast enhancement and another similar morphology lesion in the right parietal region as described suggestive of meningioma.

According to the Delhi Police, over 750 cases related to northeast Delhi violence have been lodged in different police stations of Shahdara and northeast districts of Delhi and over 250 chargesheets have been filed in the violence-related cases.

All these cases are pending before the special courts constituted for the trial.

At least 53 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured in the violence that took place in northeast Delhi between February 24 and 26 sparked by clashes between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)

