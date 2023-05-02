Considering setting up of committee to examine execution of less painful death penalty: Centre to Supreme Court

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it is considering appointing an expert committee to find an alternative mode of execution of the death-penalty">death penalty which is less painful.

Attorney General R Venkataramani informed the top court that he had suggested the appointment of a committee to examine the issue.

He further informed the top court that the government is considering the issue and constituting a panel of experts who can be part of the committee.

The apex court thereafter listed the matter for further hearing in July.

In the last hearing, the top court asked the Centre to furnish information related to the mode of execution of the death-penalty">death penalty including the aspects relating to the impact of death by hanging, data on science and technology and any alternative method, which is more suitable to uphold human dignity.



The Supreme Court had sought a response while hearing public interest litigation filed by advocate Rishi Malhotra, who suggested shooting, injection or electrocution mode of execution of the death sentence instead of hanging.

The top court had said that it should have better data before it on the impact of death by hanging, the pain caused and the period taken for such death to take place and the availability of resources to effectuate such hanging by death.

The court had also sought to know the matter from the point of view of technology and science. The court remarked that today's science suggests that this is the best method or that is there another method which is more suitable to uphold human dignity.

The court had also sought to know whether they have any data either in India or overseas regarding alternate methods.

The court had also suggested that it can form a committee of experts if the Centre has not done such a study.

The court had said that it may still come to the conclusion that death by hanging is appropriate but it needs to be aided by a study.

During the hearing, the court had noted that in America it was found lethal injection was not right and painful. The court had also noted that shooting is barbaric in nature. (ANI)

