"Consistently demoralising Army" Narottam Mishra retorts to Rahul's remark on Agniveers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Lashing out at Rahul Gandhi over his remark that Agniveers will be "thrown out" after four years, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday said the Congress leader's comment is an insult to the Army.

"Rahul Gandhi's statement is painful and an insult to the Army... He has raised questions on the armed forces earlier also. Now he is saying Agniveers will be kicked out. He has been consistently demoralising the Army" Mishra told reporters here.

Recently, while criticising the 'Agnipath' scheme, Rahul Gandhi said that Agniveers will be given weapons for four years, and will be "thrown out" after that.



He then twisted the Congress leader's questioning of the scheme by linking it with "insulting" the Army, asking, "Why does Rahul Gandhi has so much hate for the Army?

"Only those people walk with Gandhi who insult the Army," the BJP leader further alleged alluding to the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra Congress' of the Congress.

The Union Cabinet on June 14, 2022, approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called 'Agnipath' and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'. Agnipath allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The Agnipath scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, on the coronavirus situation in Madhya Pradesh, the minister said that only one positive case has been reported in the state in the past 24 hours, while the number of active covid cases is five.

He said that 744 people have also been vaccinated in the state during the same period. (ANI)

