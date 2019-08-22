Constable allegedly commits suicide by jumping off police barrack building in UP

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): A head constable allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the police barrack building in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Singh who was a resident of Auraiya, Kanpur.

"Singh used to reside alone in the police barrack building. At around 12:00 am on Tuesday he jumped off from the fourth floor of barrack's building. We have recovered his mobile phone from the spot, which was switched off when found. We have also recovered his shirt and a bedsheet," said Anant Dev Tiwari, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kanpur.

According to the police, Singh was an alcoholic but the reason behind his suicide is yet to be investigated. (ANI)

