Constable commits suicide in UP's Chandauli

Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): A 2016-batch constable of Uttar Pradesh police allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the head on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 5 am in the police barrack of Mughalsarai Police Station.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chandauli, Premchand, said: "Probe is underway as to why the police officer took such a step, his family has been informed and they are on their way."

The deceased hails from the Banda district of the state. (ANI)

