Constable killed, inspector injured after being attacked by goons in UP's Kasganj

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): A police constable was killed and an inspector was badly injured after being allegedly attacked by goons in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, while they had gone to raid an illegal liquor factory in the area.

According to CP Singh, District Magistrate, Kasgunj, the inspector and the constable had gone in search of criminals in Nagla Dhimar village in Kasganj on Tuesday, where they were attacked.

"In an unfortunate incident, constable Devendra lost his life. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced to give ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakhs and job to a family member of the constable," said the DM.



Chief Minister's office also confirmed the DM's statement and said, "Chief Minister has directed for the treatment of the inspector who has been injured and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakhs and a government job for a family member of the constable who lost his life."

Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has also instructed for strict action against the "elements involved in the alleged hostage of Police personnel in Kasganj."

"Action to be taken against the culprits under NSA," the CMO said. (ANI)

