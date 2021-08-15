Constable of SDRF conquers highest peak of Europe- Mount Elbrus

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 15 (ANI): State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) constable Rajendra Nath has created history by climbing Mountain Elbrus, the highest peak in the continent of Europe, in the worst weather conditions.

He has become the first policeman of Uttarakhand Police to do so.

The expedition was conducted by 360 Explorer Maharashtra from August 9 to August 17, 2021, on Mountain Elbrus (5642 meters), the highest peak of the continent of Europe. The purpose of which was to hoist the Indian flag on Independence Day. But due to the warning of bad weather from August 13,14 and 15, the team showed great courage by conquering Elbrus on August 12 and hoisted the tricolour there.

Constable Rajendra Nath has been serving in the police since the year 2001. He has also achieved a record in the past in which he has become the first policeman of Uttarakhand who has successfully climbed Mountain Trishul (7120 m). (ANI)

