Constable posted outside Finance Ministry commits suicide

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): A jawan, posted on guard duty outside the Finance Ministry in the North Block in the high-security VIP zone, reportedly committed suicide on Tuesday by shooting himself with the service weapon.

"Head constable Jai Narain of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) was posted at gate number 2 of North Block. He shot himself with his service carbine in the parking lot outside Finance Ministry at around 12:40 pm," said Madhur Verma, Public Relation Officer, Delhi Police.

Narain was taking a break when the incident happened. He died on the spot, police said.

"Two shots were fired from his service gun. No suicide note was recovered from the body. The police are conducting an investigation under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (inquest)," Verma said.

According to the preliminary investigation, Narain had just come back from his vacation. He was posted here for over a year. (ANI)

