Delhi Police Public Relation Officer Madhur Verma talking to the media on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Delhi Police Public Relation Officer Madhur Verma talking to the media on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Constable posted outside Finance Ministry commits suicide

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 14:44 IST

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): A jawan, posted on guard duty outside the Finance Ministry in the North Block in the high-security VIP zone, reportedly committed suicide on Tuesday by shooting himself with the service weapon.
"Head constable Jai Narain of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) was posted at gate number 2 of North Block. He shot himself with his service carbine in the parking lot outside Finance Ministry at around 12:40 pm," said Madhur Verma, Public Relation Officer, Delhi Police.
Narain was taking a break when the incident happened. He died on the spot, police said.
"Two shots were fired from his service gun. No suicide note was recovered from the body. The police are conducting an investigation under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (inquest)," Verma said.
According to the preliminary investigation, Narain had just come back from his vacation. He was posted here for over a year. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:49 IST

PM Modi to hold 10 bilateral meetings on G-20 sidelines

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 10 bilateral meetings, including the ones with France, Japan, Indonesia, US, and Turkey, on the sidelines of G-20 Summit in Japan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:47 IST

'US has concerns over S-400 missile but appreciative of India's...

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): The US has some concerns over India procuring the S-400 missile defence system from Russia but is appreciative of New Delhi's requirements and is expected to take a view based on political-strategic assessment and the provisions of the American law, diplomatic sources

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:42 IST

Delhi court sentences AAP MLA Manoj Kumar to 3 months in prison

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): A special fast track court for lawmakers on Tuesday awarded three months imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Manoj Kumar for obstructing the election process at a polling station during the 2013 assembly polls.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:35 IST

Priyanka Gandhi's revamp plan in UP

New Delhi (India), June 25 (ANI): After her party's drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is working on a plan to put the house in order in Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:31 IST

Karnataka told to release Cauvery water for June, July to TN

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Cauvery Water Management Authority on Tuesday directed Karnataka to release 9.19 TMC feet of water for June and 31.24 TMC feet of water for July to Tamil Nadu as per the monthly schedule finalised by the water Tribunal and modified by the Supreme Court.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:29 IST

Monsoon hits Maharashtra; Delhi may receive moderate rain: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Bringing relief from soaring temperature, the monsoon has finally hit Mumbai on Tuesday, covering the entire state of Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:17 IST

Muzaffarpur: Advanced test machines installed at SKMCH

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [Inida]. June 25 (ANI): Government has taken an initiative for the betterment of government-led Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) hospital by installing portable digital X-ray machines and other advanced test machines, said Superintendent Sunil Kumar Shahi on Tuesday

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:13 IST

Foreign currency worth Rs 99.5 lakh seized at Anna International Airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 25 (ANI): Customs officials on Tuesday seized foreign currency worth Rs 99.5 lakh from a Sri Lankan transit passenger at Anna International terminal on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:12 IST

Telangana: Heavy rains results in collapsed trees

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 25 (ANI): The heavy rains in Telangana have resulted in several tree barks to break and collapse, bringing ongoing commuters in vehicles on a standstill, here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:09 IST

Darvesh Yadav murder: SC refuses to entertain plea seeking CBI inquiry

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition seeking enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the murder of Darvesh Yadav, the first woman chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council, who was shot dead by another lawyer in the premise

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:06 IST

Kolkata STF arrests 4 members of banned terror outfit

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], June 25 (ANI): Following a credible source, the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata arrested 4 members of a banned terror outfit Neo-Jama'at Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB)/Islamic State.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 15:03 IST

Ashok Parija appointed Advocate General of Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): The Odisha government on Tuesday appointed senior advocate Ashok Parija as the new Advocate General of the state.

Read More
iocl