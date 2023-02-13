Constant improvement in agricultural growth rate of MP under leadership of PM Modi: MP CM Chouhan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the agricultural growth rate in the state has been consistently on the rise under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chouhan made the remark while addressing the first Agriculture Deputies Meeting, a three-day event, under India's G20 Presidency being held in Indore from Monday.

Chouhan welcomed the guests attending the G-20 conference with the spirit of Atithi Devo Bhava. He said that the motto of the G-20 conference 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' has been in the Indian thought for centuries.

Chouhan said, "The state has made significant contributions in filling the country's food grain stock. We have made every possible effort to increase production in the state. The use of new technology and good seeds is being encouraged in the state to increase production. Along with increasing production, it is also necessary to reduce the cost of production."

"I myself am a farmer. I have taken a vow to earn my livelihood through agricultural activities. Agriculture is considered the best work in India. A large number of people in India are still engaged in agriculture. I myself also visit my farm once a month and also try to innovate in farming," he added.

"There can be an alternative to everything in the world, but there is no alternative to food grains, fruits and vegetables. We have to give importance to the farmer for their production. Under the leadership of PM Modi, continuous efforts are going on to provide necessary support to the farmers, to reduce the cost of production and to make farming a profitable business. In this direction, initiatives are also being taken to help the farmers with the use of new economical technology and mechanisation. Loans are being made available to the farmers at zero percent interest. A fixed amount is being made available to the farmers every year in the Kisan Samman Nidhi established by PM Modi. In this, Madhya Pradesh has also added its own amount. Its objective is to support the farmer in the cost of farming," the chief minister said.

He further said, "PM Modi has taken up the task of promoting traditional millets in the form of a campaign. This activity has been named as "Shree Ann". The United Nations has also declared this year as Millet Year. Let us make every possible effort that this nutritious grain does not disappear from the earth."

Chouhan said, "Protecting the health of the earth is our supreme duty. The reckless use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides to increase production has badly affected the health of the earth and the quality of the soil. This has also had a harmful effect on human health. India has believed for centuries that nature should not be exploited, we should only utilise nature. For natural balance, it is necessary for the animals and birds to exist along with humans. It is necessary to adopt the campaign of natural farming started by PM Modi." (ANI)