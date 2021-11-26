Constitution can be celebrated when it ensures inclusiveness of all representatives: Cong slams govt

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Merely observing the Constitution Day as a government function and disrespecting the spirit and essence of the Indian Constitution is a poor reflection on the state of affairs, said senior Congress leader Anand Sharma after several Opposition parties including Congress boycotted celebrations at Central Hall of Parliament today.



"Merely observance of this day as a government function and disrespecting the spirit and essence of the Indian Constitution is a poor reflection on the state of affairs. The Constitution can be meaningfully celebrated when it ensures the inclusiveness and participation of all the public representatives. Reducing it to a government event is what we protested against. We had raised this issue two years ago and respect the Parliamentary democracy," Sharma said while addressing a press conference.

"Every Constitutional institution in the country has been subverted or is under constant attack. Lawmaking has become the most undemocratic. The government has started a trend by making laws through ordinances. And it is brought which are critical to the people and vast section of our citizenship," he said while slamming the government further. (ANI)

