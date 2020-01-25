Constitution gives rights but also places the responsibility: President

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday that the Constitution gives rights but also places the responsibility to always adhere to tenets of justice and fraternity and suggested introspecting daily on Mahatma Gandhiji's message of truth and nonviolence.

In his address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day, the President said the life and values of the Father of the Nation make it easier to follow these Constitutional ideals.

"Our Constitution gave us rights as citizens of a free democratic nation, but also placed on us the responsibility to always adhere to the central tenets of our democracy - justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. It becomes easier for us to follow these constitutional ideals if we keep in mind the life and values of the Father of our Nation. By doing so, we will be adding a meaningful dimension to our celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji," he said.

The President said that Gandhi's ideals remain relevant in nation-building and his message of truth and nonviolence has become all the more necessary in the present times.

"Mahatma Gandhi's ideals remain relevant in our nation-building efforts. It should be part of our daily routine to introspect on Gandhiji's message of truth and nonviolence, which has become all the more necessary in our times," he said.

"When fighting for a cause, people, particularly the youth, should not forget the gift of ahimsa Gandhiji gave to humanity," he added. (ANI)