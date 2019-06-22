Constructed wetlands are engineered systems that use natural functions vegetation, soil and organisms to treat wastewater. Photo/ANI
Constructed wetlands are engineered systems that use natural functions vegetation, soil and organisms to treat wastewater. Photo/ANI

Constructed wetlands to help filter sewage waste flowing into Ganga

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 18:25 IST

Bithoor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): Located a few miles away from the Kanpur city, Bithoor is a historical town situated on the bank of holy river Ganga.
It is the centre of Hindu pilgrimage as it is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram's sons "Luv" and "Kush".
The town's population is estimated a few thousands, but it witnesses a huge rush of pilgrims during festivals.
The National Mission for Clean Ganga under Namami Gange program has initiated several projects to keep the holy river clean at this historical town.
To stop the discharge of sewage into the river, a project to treat 0.2 million litres per day through constructed wetland technology has been initiated.
There are total 7 sewage lines flowing into the river and the work is in full swing on 5 drains to treat them through Constructed Wetland technology.
Krishan Kant Khare, an engineer at Ganga Pollution Control Unit of Jal Nigam in Kanpur said, "Constructed wetland is suitable for places where sewage discharge is less. Here the discharge is only 600 KLD. At some places, it is 30 KLD and 50 KLD. So, for that discharge, the constructed wetland is suitable".
Constructed wetlands are engineered systems that use natural functions vegetation, soil and organisms to treat wastewater.
They have been used to treat both centralized and on-site wastewater. Primary treatment is recommended when there is a large number of suspended solids or soluble organic matter.
Similar to natural wetlands, constructed wetlands also act as a bio-filter and can remove a range of pollutants such as organic matter, nutrients and heavy metals from the water.
After the filtration process, the BOD (or Biochemical Oxygen Demand) will be checked and treated water will be discharged into the river.
Khare added, "As you can see this constructed wetland, we are building a drain and are filling it with media. It will help treat water. Wastewater will pass through baffles via plants. The sludge will get settle in the settling tank and media will help infiltration. Plants will help to maintain Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD). In the output, we will get less than 10 BOD".
Under the Namami Gange program, the National Mission for Clean Ganga has also initiated various projects to protect natural wetlands, water bodies and other water sources in the Ganga Basin.
Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General of National Mission for Clean Ganga said, "We have also taken up in a big way the wetland conservation because see river is not just one, we have to manage Ganga as a single system that means Ganga, its tributaries, wetlands, water bodies and flood plains all have to be managed".
The government is leaving no stone unturned to keep the holy river clean by maintaining the natural flow of its water. (ANI)

