Construction of 3.61 lakh houses approved under PMAY(U)

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Wednesday approved the construction of 3.61 lakh houses from 17 States and Union Territories under Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), Beneficiary-Led Construction (BLC), In-Situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) verticals of PMAY-U.

The 56th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) was held in New Delhi on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA took up the issues pertaining with States and Union Territories regarding the construction of houses under the mission.

He asked the States and UTs to resolve the issues without delay so that the construction of houses can be expedited.

"Construction of PMAY-U houses are in various stages. With this, the total number of sanctioned houses under the Mission is now 1.14 crore; of which more than 89 lakh have been grounded for construction and 52.5 lakh have been completed and delivered to the beneficiaries," the ministry said.

The total investment under the mission is Rs 7.52 lakh crore, with a Central Assistance of Rs 1.85 lakh crore.

According to the ministry, so far, Rs 1.13 lakh crore of funds have already been released.

The CSMC also accorded approval for revision of projects from 14 States/UTs translating into 3.74 lakh houses.



Further, Secretary, MoHUA, laid renewed emphasis to accelerate housing construction and completion across the country within stipulated time under PMAY-U so that the goal of 'Housing for All' by 2022 can be achieved.

At the CSMC meeting, an e-Finance module was also launched by Secretary, MoHUA. The e-Finance module has been integrated with all modules of the PMAY-U MIS system and designed, developed within PMAY-U MIS System with the objectives to provide a unique platform to all stakeholders for disbursement of funds through Direct Benefit Transfer mode &to validate beneficiaries.

"The e-Finance module has been launched with a specific purpose to remove any sort of misinformation. Now, there will be transparency, and all financial data will be captured on the platform." He instructed that training programmes for officers and MIS personnel across States and UTs should be organised region wise for the early implementation of the module," said Mishra.

Mishra also approved proposals under Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) - Model 2 - in Telangana and Tamil Nadu. A total of 19,535 units have been approved for urban migrants/poor, involving a Technology Innovation Grant of Rs 39.11 crore.

He directed the States and UTs to ensure proper implementation of ARHCs by utilising vacant JnNURM houses. He also encouraged the stakeholders to come up with more proposals under Model 2 of ARHCs.

ARHCs provide affordable rental accommodation to urban migrants and the poor in urban areas close to their workplaces.

The ARHC scheme is being implemented through two models. Under Model 1, existing Government funded vacant houses are converted into ARHCs through Public-Private Partnership or by Public Agencies; Under Model 2, construction, operation and maintenance of ARHCs will be done by public and private entities on their own vacant land. (ANI)

