Construction of biotechnology park in J-K's Kupwara paves way for new start-ups

Handwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 6 (ANI): The Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, which was deprived of new developments, will soon house an industrial biotechnology park, which will offer state-of-the-art facilities to start-ups.

The park aims to help budding start-ups in the Valley to build innovation-led, knowledge-based bio-businesses.

The biotechnology park will be run by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSRI)-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM) and will act as the mentor institute in the development process of the area.

The construction work is being carried out by National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC). Mohammad Younis, the site engineer of the project, told ANI that the construction work, which is estimated to cost Rs 33.1 crores is expected to complete by July 2021.

"The building will house 28 labs, meeting and conference room, media centres among other things. This state-of-art structure is expected to complete by July 2021, and the approximate cost of the building is Rs 33.1 crores," Younis said.

Bashir Khan, the Deputy Chairman of Handwara Municipal Corporation thanked the J-K administration for developing the area and promoting science and technology in the region.

"This park is a big project related to science and technology and is being constructed here. This biotechnology park will bring development in the area and promote scientific temperament. We are really thankful to the government for starting the project here," he said.

Local residents of the region also hailed the administration for the move.

"We are thankful to the government for promoting science and technology in the area. It will benefit the region and bring development here," said Mudasir Bhat, a local resident. (ANI)