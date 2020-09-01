Construction of bridge in full swing at J&K's Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 31 (ANI): The construction of a bridge over Rambiara nallah of Shopian district is in full swing with the help of World Bank funding. The 300-meter long bridge at Trenz will be connecting Trenz Sheikhpora with Arihal Shopian.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has started construction of this new Bridge with the help of the World Bank fund scheme. The construction project has been taken up by the Jammu Kashmir Project Construction Corporation (JKPCC).

Shabir Ahmad, a Junior Engineer at JKPCC Shopian said that nearly 85 percent of the bridge's substructure has been completed.

"The estimated cost of this 300-meter long bridge is Rs 34.5 crores. We have completed nearly 85 per cent of the sub-structure of this project while the remaining work is being done," Ahmad told ANI.

Shopian district, which is 55 kilometers from the capital, Srinagar, is famous for delicious apples that are considered as the best apples of the Union Territory. With the unavailability of this bridge, the local farmers were struggling to transport their produce.

The bridge is a boon to farmers as it helps to grow their businesses as it connects Shopian to Pulwama and other districts.

Azam Mukhtar, a local Apple grower in the district is thankful to the Jammu and Kashmir administration and JKPCC for taking up this project.

Lauding the administration efforts to assist farmers to sell their produce, Mukhtar said, "The administration has done a great job. This area is famous for its fruits, especially apples."



"This development project will help our businesses to grow. We can transport the fruits grown here to other parts of the Union Territory," Mukhtar added that it will boost the trade.

"Earlier, we were not connected with Pulwama district but after this bridge is constructed, we will be connected with the district," he added that the locals have been demanding from the UT administration to construct this bridge for a long time.

Another apple grower, Manzoor Ahmad said, "People in this area are dependent on farming but we were facing difficulties in transportation."

Ahmad further said, "This bridge will connect Shopian to Pulwama, providing great relief to the people here. And not only the people of Shopian district but of Trenz, Mohanpura, Sheikhpura, Arihal, Kulgam, among others will be benefitted by this bridge."

The previously built bridges were damaged by the floods. As a result, the farmers were transporting their produce through other routes during the season.

Mudasir Ahmad, a local resident said, "The existing bridges, in the region, collapsed due to floods. It created a problem for the people as they could not go to the other districts.

"The farmers were transporting the fruits through other routes. Now, with the construction of this bridge, the locals are hopeful of not dealing with such kind of problems," Ahmad added. (ANI)