Construction of hostel underway for female students of Government Degree College Kangan, Ganderbal

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 15 (ANI): The construction of a 72-bed girls hostel is in full swing in Kangan town in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district to provide accommodation for students of the Government Degree College Kangan.

Since it is the only degree college in the district, students have to travel for several hours every day to attend classes, many of which are from poor backgrounds.

With the construction of this hostel, students will now be able to stay near the college and pursue their education without such problems.





According to Shakeel Ahmad, Junior Engineer of Public Works Department of Kangan, the new accommodation will have a total of 10 dorm rooms and is estimated to cost about Rs 2.52 crores.

"The hostel will have four bedrooms on the ground floor and six on the first floor. An office and a kitchen are also going to be constructed. The project will cost about Rs 2.52 crore and is expected to finish around March 2021," Ahmad told ANI.

"We are very grateful to the government for initiating this project. This is the only degree college in the district and many students travel around 50 to 60 kilometers daily to attend classes. Students will now be able to live near the hostel and pursue their studies without problems," he added.

Ishfaq Ahmad, a local resident said that construction work was progressing very fast.

"Construction work is going on a fast track and I am glad that girls from all over the district will now be able to pursue their studies without having to travel so much. Many girls used to have difficulty in commuting," Ahmad said. (ANI)

