Construction of houses under PMAYG underway at Ghordi, Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 4 (ANI): The construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awaas Yojana is underway in the Ghordi village of the Udhampur district.

"We were given a target of 6,949 beneficiaries in the initial phase and close to 1,700 homes have been completed. Our target group for this scheme were those who could not afford a house at all such as labourers, farmers," Mushtaq Chowdhary, Additional Commissioner Development, Udhampur told ANI.

"The house completion rate is 70 per cent which is highest in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. In Block Ghordi of District Udhampur, 771 beneficiaries have been selected under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)," he added.

"I am really happy that our Kacha house would now be made into a pakka house and I am very thankful to Prime Minister Modi who has launched such a scheme for the poor," Krishan Chand, a beneficiary told ANI.

Ajay Kumar Padha, another beneficiary also expressed thanks to the Centre for launching the scheme.

"I am very thankful to the government for launching a scheme that would benefit the poor immensely. There were many poor people who lived in kaccha houses and during the monsoon, water used to seep through. Many of the people who now have pakka houses are very happy," he said. (ANI)

