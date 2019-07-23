Construction of huts in Panchari brings new hope for J&K's tourism sector

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): In a bid to boost the tourism industry and create employment opportunities in Panchari, a small hill station situated 40 kilometers away from Udhampur, the Central Government is building infrastructure under Prime Minister's Development Package.

In November 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a Rs 2241 crore rupee development package for the tourism industry which includes new projects and tourist circuits and setting up of 50 tourist villages.

The government is building huts for the tourists in the lush green Chulna, an area under Panchari. The total cost of this project is Rs 7.01 crore. It is believed that this project will create employment in the region.

"No development has taken place so far in this region. We are very happy that the government is building huts here for the tourists. This place is very quiet and peaceful and I am sure people will love this. With the tourists coming to our area, youths will also get employment. Vegetable and fruit sellers will also be benefitted. They can sell their produce hassle-free," said Kuldeep Kumar, Sarpanch Panchayat Halqa Chulna, Panchari.

"I am also hopeful that youngsters will get employment here with the construction of these huts. I request the administration to hire locals for serving the tourists in these huts," said Vicky Sharma, a local.

Panchari is a classic example of healthy life in the lap of nature. The place has many fascinating natural landscapes. The fact that it is less popular among the tourists makes it an apt holiday destination for relaxing. (ANI)