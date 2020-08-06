Construction of Indoor Sports Stadium in J-K's Tral likely to be completed by 2020-end

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Nazir Ahmad, local youth from South Kashmir's Pulwama has a dream to make a career in sports but he along with several others have been playing on roads for a long time in absence of a ground or stadium in the area.

However, Ahmad will no longer require to make roads as his playground as the construction of the indoor sports stadium in Tral area is likely to be completed by the end of this year.

The construction of the stadium is in full swing and is in its final stages of completion.

With an aim to bring sports to grass-root levels and to nurture the young talent from far-flung areas of Kashmir Valley, the Government of India has provided Rs 4 crores each for the construction of indoor sports stadiums in all districts of the Union territory.

These indoor stadiums would offer multi-utility sports facilities for the local youth to groom their talent.

Speaking to ANI, Ahmad said: "The government has taken a very good step. This stadium is very good for youth who want to play sports. We have to face a lot of difficulties in playing sports. We used to play on roads earlier, there were no grounds. It is very unsafe also as vehicles ply on roads. We will be benefitted from the Indoor stadium. When the stadium will be ready, we can play the whole day there."

The Engineering Wing of the sports council is executing the construction work of the indoor stadium in Tral. Each Indoor stadium, which would cost Rs 4 crore would have facilities such as gymnasium, volleyball, and badminton courts.

Shabir Ahmad Raina, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tral said that the stadium is being constructed at the cost of Rs 3.1 crores. He expressed hope that the construction work of the stadium will be completed by the end of October.

"22 Indoor games can be played inside the stadium. It is expected that by the end of October, the construction of the indoor stadium will be completed. It is Rs 3.17 crores project and 80 per cent of the money has been spent on the construction. I think construction will be completed within two months," Raina told ANI.

Manzar Ahmad, local Resident lauded the government for the stadium.

"There was no place for playing sports earlier. The government has done a good thing by starting the construction of this indoor sports stadium. The construction work of the stadium is in final stages," he said.

"Children and youth can play inside the stadium whether it is rain or summer season. The government has taken a very good step," Another local resident Muhammad Shafi said.

One of the reasons for constructing these indoor stadiums is to engage youth in sports activities so that they cannot be misguided by anti-national elements. Some years back, Tral area was considered a hotbed of militancy. (ANI)

